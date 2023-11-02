10 Foods You Must Incorporate Into Your Dinner Daily For Better Overall Health

By being mindful of the foods you include in your dinner, you can create a balanced meal

Eating dinner is important as it provides nourishment and fuel for the body to function properly during the night. Eating a healthy dinner is important for several reasons. Firstly, it helps to ensure that you meet your nutritional needs. A well-balanced dinner, consisting of protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, supports overall health and provides necessary nutrients for the body's various functions.

Additionally, eating a healthy dinner helps manage weight and prevents overeating later in the evening. This can be particularly beneficial for those trying to maintain a healthy weight or lose weight, as a nutritious dinner can keep you fuller for longer and reduce the temptation to snack on unhealthy foods.

Certain foods added to your dinner can indeed help boost health. For example, incorporating whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats into your dinner can provide a range of benefits. Whole grains offer fibre, vitamins, and minerals, while lean proteins contribute amino acids necessary for building and repairing tissues.

Fruits and vegetables contain essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre, which help support the immune system and promote overall health. Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil, can provide energy and support heart health.

By being mindful of the foods you include in your dinner, you can create a balanced meal that not only satisfies your hunger but also contributes to your overall well-being. In this article, we list foods that you can add to your dinner for better health.

10 Foods you can add to your dinner for better overall health:

1. Leafy greens

Incorporating leafy greens like spinach, kale, or Swiss chard into your dinner can provide a wide range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

2. Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon promotes heart health and is a good source of protein. It is also versatile and can be cooked in variety of ways.

3. Quinoa

This protein-packed grain is a great alternative to rice or pasta, and it is also gluten-free. It can also be a great addition to your diet as it boost your digestion as well.

4. Broccoli

A cruciferous vegetable, broccoli is high in fibre, vitamins C and K, and contains powerful antioxidants. It is also low in calories making it a great addition to your dinner.

5. Avocado

Adding avocado to your dinner can provide healthy fats, fibre, and several essential vitamins and minerals. It is a great source of plant-based healthy fats.

6. Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries are all great additions to dinner, as they are low in calories and high in antioxidants.

7. Garlic

This pungent herb not only adds flavour but it also has potential health benefits like reducing blood pressure and boosting the immune system.

8. Lentils

These legumes are an excellent source of plant-based protein, fibre, and various essential nutrients. They are also found in various varieties and can be prepared in a variety of ways.

9. Sweet potatoes

Loaded with fibre, vitamins A and C, and potassium, sweet potatoes provide a healthier alternative to regular potatoes.

10. Greek yogurt

Incorporating Greek yogurt into your dinner can increase your daily protein intake, promotes gut health, and contains beneficial probiotics.

Add these foods to your dinner to elevate your nutritional intake and to boost your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.