10 Fatty Foods That Might Actually Help You Lose Weight

Contrary to popular belief, some fatty foods can help with weight loss when consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Here's a list of fatty foods, along with how they contribute to weight loss. We also share their overall benefits for the body.

10 Fatty foods that will actually help you lose weight:

1. Avocado

Despite being high in healthy fats, avocados are also rich in fibre and low in carbs. They can help promote feelings of fullness, reduce hunger cravings, and support weight management. Enjoy avocados in salads, on toast, or as a healthy addition to smoothies.

2. Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and other nuts are packed with healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They provide a feeling of satiety and can help moderate food intake. However, keep portion sizes in mind, as nuts are calorie-dense. Opt for raw or dry-roasted nuts without added oils or salt.

3. Olive oil

High-quality extra virgin olive oil contains monounsaturated fats, which can increase satiety and improve heart health. Use olive oil in salad dressings or for light sautéing rather than deep frying.

4. Fatty fish

Salmon, sardines, trout, and mackerel are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These fats help regulate appetite, promote fat burning, and reduce inflammation. Grill, bake, or steam fatty fish for a nutritious meal.

5. Coconut oil

Although high in saturated fat, coconut oil consists of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that can boost metabolism and increase feelings of fullness. Use coconut oil in moderation for cooking or baking.

6. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fats, fibre, and protein. When consumed, they absorb liquid and expand in the stomach, promoting fullness and reducing calorie intake. Sprinkle chia seeds over yogurt, oatmeal, or blend them into smoothies.

7. Full-fat yogurt

While low-fat dairy products are often promoted for weight loss, studies indicate that full-fat versions, when consumed mindfully, can be more satisfying and lead to reduced calorie consumption. Choose plain, unsweetened yogurt and add fresh fruits or nuts for a healthy snack or breakfast option.

8. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or more) contains healthy fats and antioxidants. It satisfies sweet cravings and helps control appetite. Enjoy a small piece of dark chocolate as an occasional treat.

9. Eggs

The idea that eggs are unhealthy due to their cholesterol content has been largely debunked. Eggs are packed with healthy fats, essential amino acids, and vitamins. They provide a feeling of fullness and can reduce overall calorie intake when included as part of a balanced diet.

10. Seeds

Flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. These seeds provide a sense of fullness and can be sprinkled on salads, yogurt, or added to smoothies.

Remember, moderation is key when incorporating these fatty foods into your diet. While they offer weight loss benefits, consuming them excessively can hinder progress. Pair them with a variety of nutrient-dense foods, engage in regular physical activity, and consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.