10 Benefits Of Consuming Pumpkin Spice & How To Consume It

Add pumpkin spice mixture to your preferred coffee drink to gain it's benefits

Pumpkin spice is a popular flavour combination made of various spices typically used in pumpkin-based desserts and drinks. The primary ingredients of pumpkin spice are cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. It offers a warm and aromatic taste associated with fall and winter seasons. Keep reading as we share benefits of consuming pumpkin spice and also share tips to help your add it to your diet.

Health benefits of consuming pumpkin spice:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Pumpkin spice contains cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, which are all packed with antioxidants. These compounds help fight inflammation, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and slow down the ageing process.

2. Enhances digestion

Cinnamon, a key ingredient in pumpkin spice, has been shown to improve digestion by reducing bloating, gas, and indigestion. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels, supporting overall digestive health.

3. Supports immune function

The spices in pumpkin spice, such as cloves and ginger, have antimicrobial properties that can help boost the immune system. Consuming pumpkin spice can provide a natural defence against common illnesses and infections.

4. Boosts mood and mental health

Pumpkin spice can have a positive impact on your mood and mental health, thanks to its high content of tryptophan. Tryptophan is an amino acid that supports the production of serotonin, the "feel-good" neurotransmitter in the brain.

5. Aids in weight management

Pumpkin spice is often low in calories and fat, making it a guilt-free way to add flavor to your meals and snacks. Its delicious taste can help satisfy cravings, preventing overeating and aiding in weight management.

6. Supports heart health

Several components of pumpkin spice, like cinnamon and cloves, have been linked to improved heart health. These spices may help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and decrease the risk of heart disease.

7. Improves cognitive function

The combination of spices in pumpkin spice, particularly cinnamon, has been associated with enhanced cognitive function. Regular consumption may improve memory, attention span, and overall brain health.

8. Promotes healthy skin

Pumpkin spice is rich in vitamins A and C, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin. These vitamins promote collagen production, reduce signs of ageing, and improve skin elasticity, leaving your skin looking vibrant and youthful.

9. Supports eye health

The beta-carotene found in pumpkin spice, particularly in ground cloves, is converted into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is crucial for maintaining good eyesight and may help protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

10. Boosts energy levels

The combination of spices in pumpkin spice, along with the natural sugars found in pumpkin, can provide a natural energy boost. Consuming pumpkin spice can help combat fatigue and increase stamina, keeping you energised throughout the day.

You can consume pumpkin spice in various ways. Here are a few examples:

Add pumpkin spice mixture to your preferred coffee drink. Use pumpkin spice in recipes for cookies, cakes, bread, or muffins. Add a small amount of pumpkin spice to your smoothie ingredients for a delicious fall-inspired flavour. Sprinkle pumpkin spice on your morning oatmeal or cereal to infuse it with a cozy flavour. Stir a pinch of pumpkin spice into your hot chocolate or tea for a delightful autumn twist.

Remember, the intensity of pumpkin spice can vary depending on personal preference, so you can adjust the amount of spice according to your taste.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.