10 Benefits Of Consuming Fenugreek (Methi) Water

Fenugreek water can help alleviate digestive issues such as indigestion, bloating, and constipation

Fenugreek is a plant that is commonly used as a culinary spice and herbal medicine. Its seeds have a slightly bitter taste and are often used in Indian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean cuisines. Fenugreek water, made by soaking fenugreek seeds in water, is believed to have several health benefits.

Fenugreek is known to be rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, including iron, magnesium, and manganese. Some potential benefits include aiding digestion, improving blood sugar control, reducing inflammation, etc. Keep reading as we list some of the many benefits of adding fenugreek water to your diet and how you can prepare fenugreek water.

9 Benefits of consuming fenugreek water:

1. Improved digestion

Fenugreek water can help alleviate digestive issues such as indigestion, bloating, and constipation, thanks to its high fibre content. It can also promote better nutrient absorption.

2. Weight management

Fenugreek water can aid in weight loss by suppressing appetite, increasing metabolic rate, and reducing fat accumulation.

3. Lower cholesterol levels

Regular consumption of fenugreek water may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and improve overall heart health.

4. Blood sugar control

Fenugreek water has been found to regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

Fenugreek water contains compounds that possess anti-inflammatory effects, helping to alleviate inflammation-related conditions like arthritis and asthma.

6. Hormonal balance

Fenugreek water is known for its phytoestrogen content, which can help regulate hormonal imbalances, particularly in women experiencing menopausal symptoms.

7. Improved skin health

Regular consumption of fenugreek water can enhance skin health by reducing acne, promoting a clear complexion, and providing a natural glow.

8. Improved hair health

Fenugreek water is believed to reduce hair loss, stimulate hair growth, and prevent scalp issues such as dandruff or itching.

9. Enhanced immune system

Fenugreek water contains antioxidants that help boost the immune system, protecting the body against various infections and diseases.

Now that we understand the many benefits of consuming fenugreek water, here's how you can prepare it. Read on as we also share the preferred time to consume fenugreek water for maximum health benefits.

To make fenugreek water:

Soak 1 to 2 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds in a glass of water overnight (about 8 to 10 hours) or for at least 4 hours. Strain the water and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning.

If you prefer a milder taste, you can soak the seeds in warm water instead of overnight. Additionally, you can also boil the seeds in water for a few minutes to enhance the infusion. As for the preferred time to consume fenugreek water, many people believe that drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning is most beneficial. However, you can also consume it at any other time of the day to suit your preferences or needs.

It's important to note that individual experiences and preferences may vary, and it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any new food or drink to your routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.