10 Benefits Of Adding Olive Oil To Your Cooking

Olive oil has excellent health benefits. It is a staple food for some of the healthiest cultures in the world and also contains a ton of healthy fatty acids and potent antioxidants. Continue reading as we discuss the many benefits of adding olive oil to your diet.

10 Benefits of adding olive oil t your diet:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Olive oil especially extra virgin olive oil is reasonably nutrient-dense. It also has some levels of the vitamins E and K in addition to its advantageous fatty acids. Along with this, olive oil also contains a lot of potent antioxidants. These anti-oxidants may lower your chance of developing chronic diseases because they are biologically active.

2. Might reduce risk of Alzheimer's

The most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder in the world is Alzheimer's disease. The accumulation of so-called beta-amyloid plaques inside your brain cells is one of its main characteristics. A Mediterranean diet high in olive oil was found to improve brain function in a human investigation. Remember that additional research is required to determine how olive oil affects Alzheimer's.

3. Good for the heart

Olive oil consumption is linked to reduce LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) levels. Polyphenols are abundant in olive oil. The blood pressure is lowered by these polyphenols. As a result, people with hypertension can benefit from olive oil. All of the above mentioned benefits help in shielding our hearts from different diseases.

4. Boosts digestion

Olive oil lubricates and maintains the health of our digestive tract. Constipation is avoided by maintaining regular bowel motions. Regular consumption of olive oil guards against digestive disorders.

5. Boosts weight loss

Oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid, is abundant in olive oil. Monounsaturated fatty acids support healthy blood sugar levels while also being helpful for our hearts. Olive oil also induces fullness, which causes us to consume fewer calories by eating less overall. One might lose weight as a result from this.

6. Might improve bone health

Olive oil helps to protect bones. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties prevent bone resorption. It accelerates bone development. It supports preserving bone mineral density. Thus, olive oil also lowers the chance of developing osteoporosis.

7. May reduce risk of diabetes

It seems that olive oil offers excellent protection against type 2 diabetes. Studies have shown that olive oil has positive effects on insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels. According to a study, a Mediterranean diet high in olive oil lowers type 2 diabetes risk by more than 40%.

8. Provides pain relief

Olive oil's oleocanthal has anti-inflammatory properties. It significantly lessens pain by lowering inflammation, edoema, and spasm. Osteoarthritis sufferers who rub olive oil on their knees experience pain relief.

9. Antimicrobial qualities

Oleuropein can be found in olive oil. Oleuropein has strong antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial effects. Thus, consuming olive oil shields us from numerous infections.

10. Might reduce cancer risk

One of the leading causes of death worldwide is cancer. Many scientists think that olive oil may be the reason why people in Mediterranean nations have a lower chance of developing some cancers. Olive oil contains antioxidants that can lessen oxidative damage brought on by free radicals, which is thought to be a major factor in the development of cancer.

Incorporate olive oil to your diet to achieve these benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.