10 Adverse Effects Of Using AC Continuously

Dry air from ACs can irritate the eyes, leading to redness, itching, and discomfort

Air conditioners (ACs) are devices that control the temperature, humidity, and air quality in indoor spaces by removing heat and moisture from the air. They work by circulating refrigerant through a series of coils and fans, which absorb and release heat to the outside environment. ACs can be beneficial by providing comfort during hot weather, improving air quality by filtering out pollutants and allergens and reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses. However, they can also have negative impacts on health and the environment. In this article, we outline some factors that indicate that air conditioners may not be the healthiest option for your health.

Adverse effects of continuous air conditioning use

1. Dry skin and mucous membranes

Air conditioning reduces humidity levels, leading to dry skin and mucous membranes. This dryness can cause irritation, itching, and an increased risk of respiratory infections due to the drying out of the mucous membranes in the nose and throat.

2. Respiratory issues

Prolonged exposure to cold, dry air can cause or exacerbate respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis. The cold air can irritate the respiratory tract, leading to inflammation and increased mucus production.

3. Allergic reactions

AC units can circulate dust, mould, and other allergens if not properly maintained. These particles can trigger allergic reactions, causing symptoms like sneezing, coughing, and watery eyes.

4. Headaches and dizziness

The constant temperature changes from moving in and out of air-conditioned environments can cause headaches and dizziness. The body has to continually adjust to these temperature fluctuations, which can stress the body and lead to discomfort.

5. Fatigue and lethargy

Staying in air-conditioned environments for extended periods can lead to a lack of fresh air and oxygen, contributing to feelings of fatigue and lethargy. The constant cold environment can also cause the body to use more energy to stay warm.

6. Dehydration

ACs can lead to dehydration by removing moisture from the air and the body. This loss of moisture can cause symptoms like dry mouth, thirst, and decreased urine output.

7. Increased risk of infections

AC systems can harbour bacteria and viruses if not cleaned regularly. These pathogens can be circulated through the air, increasing the risk of infections such as Legionnaires' disease.

8. Eye irritation

Dry air from ACs can irritate the eyes, leading to redness, itching, and discomfort, especially for contact lens wearers. The lack of humidity can dry out the eyes, reducing the protective tear film.

9. Muscle pain

Cold air can cause muscles to contract, leading to stiffness and pain. Prolonged exposure to air conditioning can result in muscle cramps and discomfort, particularly in the neck and back.

10. Negative impact on indoor air quality

AC units can recirculate indoor air without proper ventilation, leading to the buildup of indoor pollutants. Poor air quality can cause various health issues, including respiratory problems, headaches, and fatigue.

While air conditioning can provide comfort and relief from heat, it is important to use it wisely and maintain the units properly to minimise potential health risks. Regular cleaning, maintaining appropriate humidity levels, and ensuring good ventilation can help mitigate these adverse effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.