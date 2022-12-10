IIT-Guwahati Math Faculty Member Found Dead In Staff Accommodation: Police

A math faculty member of IIT-Guwahati was found dead in his staff quarters. (Representational)

A mathematics faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati was found dead in his quarters on the campus today, police said.

The man, identified as Samir Kalam, was found dead in his quarters in the morning, the institute said in a statement. The institute will commission an internal investigation into the matter and will cooperate with the police probe, it said.

IIT Guwahati is trying to establish contact with the family of the faculty member and expresses its deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief, the statement said.

The institute has informed the police, who reached the spot and started an investigation. Preliminary probe suggests it to be a suicide case but all angles are being investigated, a police officer told Press Trust of India.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)