Robot Waitress 'Palki' A Crowd-Puller In This Assam Restaurant

Wearing a traditional Assamese Sattriya dress, a humanoid robot serves as a waitress at a restaurant in Assam's Guwahati.

A recent introduction to the all-women Urukua restaurant, robot "Palki" has become a draw for the customers from all generations.

Karishma Begum, the restaurant owner, said families enjoy the novelty of being served by the robot.

"I am trying to create new fusion cuisine, especially for the younger generation. We serve a welcome drink, unlimited starters and Assamese buffet to our customers. I introduced "Palki" to attract more customers and it worked," she told news agency ANI.

Ms Begum's husband SN Farid, who designed "Palki", is planning three more similar robots for the restaurant.

"The robot waitress is quite interesting. It's a new thing for me. She served us delicious food and I haven't seen this kind of robot in other restaurants," said a customer.

Earlier this year, a Chennai restaurant had introduced a team of seven interactive robots to serve the customers.

(With Inputs From ANI)

