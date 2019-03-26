Gurgaon Family Attackers Felt They Were Immune To Law: Yogendra Yadav

This type of violence happens when perpetrators are convinced nobody will confront them: Yogendra Yadav

Expressing shock at "brutal attack" on a Muslim family in Gurgaon, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday said the assailants were confident that they will not be punished for their misdeed.

Mr Yadav visited the victim family Monday in Gurgaon demanding from the city administration and Haryana government to ensure that the family feels safe and the culprits are brought to book.

"This type of violence can only happen when perpetrators have full reassurance that whatever they do, nobody will confront them," he said.

A mob had barged into the home of Mohammad Sajid in Gurgaon's Bhoop Singh Nagar and thrashed him and his family, allegedly telling them to go to Pakistan. The attack was triggered by a game of cricket on Holi.

The family on Tuesday said they have stopped sending their children to school.

Swaraj India's national vice president and spokesperson Anupam termed the incident a result of the hate-filled politics "being practiced in the country today".

"The unfortunate incident in Gurgaon is a result of how the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has empowered such communal mobs by spreading venom in the society. There is no record of any past animosity between the family and the attackers in Bhondsi. So the reason behind this heinous crime seems to be the religious identity of the Muslim family," he claimed.

Anupam claimed there have been mob attacks, lynchings and communal flare-ups in various parts of Haryana in the recent past where the culprits in complicity with the administration were finally let off the hook.

The attitude of the ruling party and the government establishments towards cases with communal angle only emboldens the perpetrators of the crime, he added.

