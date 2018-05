The woman was found with her throat slit near a fountain in the park in Gurgaon in sector 22.

A 28-year-old unidentified woman was found murdered in Palam Vihar area adjoining Delhi on Friday, police said. Police said they were waiting for the postmortem report of the deceased to confirm if she was sexually assaulted before her murder. The woman was found with her throat slit near a fountain in the park in Gurgaon in sector 22. Police said the clothes of the woman were torn, indicating that she might have been raped prior to her murder."The postmortem will be conducted after 72 hours, if the body remains unidentified. The body has been kept in the mortuary for her identification," a senior police officer said.