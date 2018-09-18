Wanted Criminal Shot Dead In Gunfight In Gurugram

Bhanwar Singh alias Bhudev was killed by a unit of Gurugram Police crime branch, led by Manoj Verma, in Manesar.

Gurgaon | | Updated: September 18, 2018 23:25 IST
The criminal was wanted in several cases including murder, extortion. (Representational)

Gurugram: 

A wanted criminal with a bounty of rupees one lakh on his head, was shot dead in a gunfight today, police said.

"Singh was wanted in several cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. He was carrying a bounty of Rupees one lakh on his head," a senior police officer said in a statement.

The police team, acting on a tip-off located Singh and his accomplice in a room. While Singh was shot dead, his accomplice managed to flee the spot.

Singh, 35, was also charged with the murder of a revenue official, Ishwar Singh, who he shot dead in  August in Manesar.
 

