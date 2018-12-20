Gurgaon Man Tries Driving Away With Traffic Cop On Car Bonnet: Video

The man drove for a distance with the cop on his bonnet before stopping

A man, stopped for driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurgaon, tried to drive away from a traffic police officer, dragging him on the bonnet of his car on Wednesday. The incident, which was apparently recorded by a witness, took place near the Signature Tower Chowk in the city, according to news agency ANI.

In the video, the man is seen reversing his car as the traffic cop approaches him. As the cop tries to stand in front of the car to stop him from driving away, the man speeds away, with the cop pushed on to the top of the car's bonnet. The man keeps driving for a short distance, with the police officer still on top of his bonnet, before he is stopped.

The man has been arrested and his car seized, ANI reported.

India has among the world's highest road accident rates. Claiming lives of nearly 1,600 people in road accidents or roughly five deaths per day - Delhi has the deadliest roads, according to the statistics compiled by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its report titled 'Road Accidents in India 2016'.

