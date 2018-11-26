Three Men Loot Rs 37 Lakh From Cashier Of Gas Agency In Gurugram

The gas agency belongs to BJP district spokesperson and local councillor Kuldeep Yadav's family.

Gurgaon | | Updated: November 26, 2018 18:56 IST
The incident occurred in the South City Phase 1 around 12 noon. (File)


Gurugram: 

Three men on a motorbike today looted Rs 37 lakh from the cashier of a cooking gas agency in an upscale residential area of Gurugram, the police said.

The incident occurred in the South City Phase 1 around 12 noon. The gas agency belongs to BJP district spokesperson and local councillor Kuldeep Yadav's family.

"Sushil Lathar, cashier of Urvashi Enterprises, was about to move in a Creta car towards a bank to deposit Rs 37 lakh in cash. Three men came on a bike and snatched the bag containing the amount after threatening to shoot him," said a senior police officer.

"The cash could not be deposited in the bank the previous three days due to bank holidays. I sent my cashier to deposit the amount but the money was looted outside my house," Mahender Singh Yadav, owner of the LPG agency, told the police.

Cashier Lathar said he might have seen two of the three men earlier but could not recognise them.

