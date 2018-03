In another incident of ATM thefts in Gurgaon, thieves uprooted and stole a cash dispenser from a kiosk in the Islampur area, police said today.This is the third such incident in the last five days.The ATM was stolen from a kiosk just 500 metres from the local court last night, police said.Senior police official Ravinder Kumar said that there was no CCTV camera installed in the ICICI Bank kiosk in Islampur and no security guard deployed. Gurgaon police chief Sandeep Khirwar has directed officials to increase vigil in their areas.Mr Khirwar warned that he would initiate departmental inquiry against station house officers concerned if any such incident takes place.