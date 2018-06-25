SUV Kept Flipping Over On Delhi-Gurgaon Highway, Passengers Trapped Their car, a Fortuner was badly damaged in the accident and the two passengers were stuck in it.

The car, a Fortuner, overturned several times near Rajiv Chowk. Gurgaon: A 30-year-old man was killed and his 28-year-old cousin critically injured as a speeding SUV that they were travelling in overturned multiple times near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, police said on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Vivek Yadav, a resident of Civil Lines, Gurugram. Rahul Yadav, his cousin, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and was said to be in a critical condition.



"Both worked in private companies and were returning to Civil Lines early on Monday from Sector 57. The SUV toppled several times as one of its front tyres burst," police officer Balraj Singh told IANS.



"The vehicle got badly damaged in the accident and two were stuck in the mangled SUV," he added.



