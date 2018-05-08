Man Who Allegedly Rammed SUV Into IndiGo Pilot's Cab In Gurgaon, Arrested Suvarna Sripalli Gayatri, the IndiGo pilot who was injured in accident, is battling for life in a Gurgaon hospital

The cab in which the IndiGo pilot and two others were travelling when the accident happened Gurgaon: A man who was allegedly driving a speeding SUV that rammed into a cab in Gurgaon on Sunday, killing two people and injuring a woman pilot of IndiGo, has been arrested.



The SUV, speeding down the wrong lane on Golf Course Road, smashed into the IndiGo cab inside Sikanderpur underpass early Sunday morning.



Mohammad Sazid was arrested on Monday evening after he was discharged from a hospital where he had gone for treatment following the accident, said Ravinder Kumar, the spokesperson of the Gurgaon police.



His two friends were also inside the SUV at the time of accident and suffered minor injuries. They were returning from Rishikesh and entered the underpass from the wrong side of the road on Sunday morning, Mr Kumar said.



The victims were taken to Neel Kanth Hospital where the driver, Vinod Yadav, and the security guard, Kishore Kumar, died of multiple injuries during treatment, a senior police officer said.



Ms Gayatri, who was in the rear seat, is being treated at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, the officer said. She is in a critical condition.



