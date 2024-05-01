Out On Date, Woman Beaten Up By Live-In Partner At Gurugram Restaurant: Cops

She said Karan Seth even called his friend Vishal, who also beat her (Representational)

A 38-year-old woman recruitment consultant has accused her live-in partner and his friend of thrashing her and threatening to kill her, police here said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Nisha Chaudhary, a resident of sector 74, who was in a relationship with Saket-resident Karan Seth, was beaten up by him and his friend during a dinner date at a restaurant.

"On April 21, I and my live-in partner Karan Seth went out for dinner to a mall and we ordered pizza at an outlet. While we were waiting, our discussion started about a recent event and suddenly he started losing his temper and started beating me like an animal," the woman said, according to police.

She said Karan Seth even called his friend Vishal, a gym instructor, who also beat her.

"They took me in their car and finally dropped me at my home after threatening to kill me if I told any about the incident," she said in her complaint.

Police booked Karan Seth and Vishal under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Kherki Daula Police Station on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that a probe is underway.

