A new born baby boy was found dead in a defunct well in Sector 66 of Gurugram, police said.

Satbir Singh, chief of Sector 65 police station, said that the baby was wrapped in a plastic bag and was found in the well that was almost full with debris.

Police Chief Singh said the body was first discovered by a rag-picker and later people informed the police.