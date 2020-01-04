Body Of 9-Year-Old Boy, Missing Since Thursday, Found In Gurugram

Gurugram police have obtained the CCTV footage of the evening the minor went missing (Representational)

The mutilated body of a 9-year-old boy, who was missing since Thursday, has been recovered from Gurugram's Manesar area, police said on Saturday.

A police officer said it's suspected that the boy may have been sexually assaulted as his body was found without any clothes at a vacant plot, adjacent to a liquor vend.

"We have identified the accused. He is missing. Efforts are on to arrest him," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

The autopsy revealed that the boy was killed "probably by stones and he died as a result of multiple fractures on head, chest and legs".

The boy went missing from his house in Naharpur area in Manesar on January 2 around 9 pm, according to family members. His body was found on Friday evening.

Gurugram police managed to obtain the CCTV footage wherein the boy is seen walking along with a youth.

A doctor said forensic samples have been sent to a lab to ascertain sexual assault.