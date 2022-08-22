Man Raped Minor After Luring Her With Toffees, Arrested: Gurgaon Cops

The accused confessed to committing the crime, police said. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and having oral sex with a four-year-old girl luring her with toffees, police here said on Monday.

The accused was produced in a city court Monday and was sent to judicial custody, said police.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, the accused, identified as Sahil alias Nitu, a resident of a colony in Sohna, had been repeatedly molesting her daughter.

On August 15, the accused took the girl to his home enticing her with toffees and sexually molested her and forced her to have oral sex with him, she wrote in her complaint, police said.

"All this had been going on for a long time but it came to light on August 15 when I was at my maternal home and my daughter was with her grandmother, who later told me about the incident," the minor's mother said.

"After returning home I asked my daughter about the incident, and I was shocked when she told me that Sahil often molested her and when she would start crying, he would placate her with toffees," the mother said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under section 6 of the POCSO Act at Sohna City Police Station and he was arrested, police said.

During questioning, the accused confessed to have committed the crime, said Inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO, Sohna City Police Station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)