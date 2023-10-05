Man Arrested In Madhya Pradesh For Raping 3-Year-Old In Gurugram: Cops

Govind is also an accused in a 2020 assault case in his village, police said. (Representational)

A man wanted for raping a three-year-old girl in January this year was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as 36-year-old Dare alias Govind, was arrested from Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh's, they said. He is also accused of pushing his wife from the second floor of a building with the intention of killing her, police said.

According to police, Govind knew the father of the three-year-old he is accused of raping.

"The accused worked as a labourer in Gurugram and lived in a slum in the Badshahpur police station area. He had good contacts with the father of the victim, a three-year-old girl, in his neighbourhood," said Badshahpur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Priyanshu Dewan.

Dewan said that the accused, a resident of Bagha village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, raped the girl on January 12.

The ACP further said that a reward of Rs 5,000 was announced on the arrest of the accused in the case of raping the minor.

"A team led by Inspector Satish Kumar, the SHO of Badshahpur police station, after working hard in the case finally arrested the accused from Madhya Pradesh. We are questioning the accused and will take him on remand after producing him in a city court tomorrow," he added.

The investigation revealed that in 2020, the accused lived in Faridabad with his wife, and is alleged to have pushed her from the second floor with the intention of killing her, police said. A case on the matter has been registered in Faridabad, they said.

Police said that he came out on bail in the case on January 28, 2022, but he did not go to the court on subsequent dates.

Govind is also an accused in a 2020 assault case in his village, police said.

