Man Arrested For Duping People, As Civil Judge In Gurgaon

The man was arrested after he duped over three dozen people. (Representational)

A B.Tech graduate from Hyderabad, posing himself as a Civil Judge posted in Gurugram, was arrested after he duped over three dozen people in the name of helping them to get cheap flats and jobs, police said on Monday.

The suspect was identified as Kedarnath Sagar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh said the impostor "judge Sagar" was arrested from Gurugram's Sector 12 where he was living in a rented accommodation for six months.

"The accused used to tell people that he was posted in Gurugram on deputation as Civil Judge and promised to get them Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category flats and jobs in public and government sectors," the officer said.

He mainly targeted women and charged Rs 3 to 5 lakh against each flat he promised but nothing was ever allotted. "He duped nearly 40 people," the officer said.

Kedarnath Sagar was arrested on a complaint of Gagan Batra, whose relative was duped of Rs 4 lakh for a flat in upcoming Sector 102.

The accused prepared fake ID card of a judge and other necessary documents related to his alleged a posting.

A court remanded Kedarnath Sagar to seven days in police custody, the officer added.