Man Allegedly Killed Over Rs 8,000 In Haryana's Pataudi

The accused are missing, the police said (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was killed allegedly over Rs 8,000 in Haryana's Pataudi area, the police said today. The victim has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Jaitpur village.

According to the victim's father Ranbir Singh, a person named Mangal Singh owed Mahesh Rs 8,000.

On Monday evening, a fight broke out between the two when Mahesh confronted Singh at his house.

In a fit of anger, Singh and his relatives allegedly attacked Mahesh with an axe and iron rod, grievously injuring him.

On learning about the attack on his son, Ranbir Singh rushed to Mangal Singh's house and saw Mahesh lying in a pool of blood. He died during treatment at the civil hospital in Rewari, the police said.

According to the police, Mahesh had informed his father that Mangal Singh, a man named Ravi and his uncle had attacked him.

An FIR has been registered against the three and they have been charged for murder and common intention under the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The accused are missing.