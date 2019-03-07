Leopard Enters Home In Gurgaon Village, Rescued From Toilet After Hours

When the leopard entered the toilet, the owner of the house locked him in and alerted wildlife officials.

Gurgaon | | Updated: March 07, 2019 19:17 IST
The leopard was rescued by wildlife authorities 4 hours later. (Representational)


Gurugram: 

A 10-year-old leopard, that entered a house in a village in Gurugram today, was rescued by wildlife officials after four hours, police said.

When the leopard entered the toilet, the owner locked him in and alerted wildlife officials.

Shyam Sundar Kaushik, the Divisional Forest Officer of Gurugram Range, said the leopard had wandered into the village from the Aravallis mountain range and entered the house of Ramesh Singh, ex-Sarpanch of the village.

"The leopard generally roams around looking for food and water at night. It entered the house at sunrise," he added.

The leopard was initially spotted by a neighbour who alerted forest officials.

Wildlife officials said that the aninmal was not injured anyway but was being kept under observation.

