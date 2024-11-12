Jailed Gangster's Wife Tries To Extort Rs 2 Crore From Hotel Owner, Arrested

Earlier in June 2019, Manisha was arrested by Delhi police (Representational)

Police on Monday arrested Manisha, wife of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crores from a hotel owner, officials said.

Acting allegedly on behalf of the Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar gang, Manisha demanded the hotel owner over the phone to pay up the amount or they would open fire at the hotel. Death threats were also issued, they said.

Two mobile phones were recovered from her possession and Gurugram Police have taken Manisha on six days of police remand after being produced in a city court on Monday, they added.

According to the police complaint, on September 10, a woman called on the hotel's number and introduced herself as a gang member of the Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar gang and demanded Rs 2 crore.

An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station based on the complaint filed on September 15, police said.

A team of the Manesar crime unit, led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar, arrested Manisha from Devilal colony today on Monday, police said.

Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said during interrogation, Manisha (35) also revealed her involvement in an extortion-related shooting incident on Hotel Highway King in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Apart from this, she also disclosed that she had provided illegal weapons to four people caught earlier in a police encounter in Manesar Valley.

"After perusing the criminal records of Manisha, it was found that there are three cases registered against her in Gurugram for illegal extortion, murder and fraud. The accused has earlier stayed in Bhondsi jail, Gurugram and Hoshiarpur (Punjab) jail," said ACP Dahiya.

Earlier in June 2019, Manisha was arrested by Delhi police in connection to the extortion of businessmen and traders by Kaushal Chaudhary.

Currently, gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and his right hand Amit Dagar are lodged in jail.

Amit Dagar's wife Twinkle has also been arrested earlier in an extortion case, a senior police officer said.

