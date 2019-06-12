Iraqi Man Arrested For Killing Pups By Throwing Them Off Building In Gurgaon

The man was arrested a day after complaint by an animal welfare group. (Representational)

An Iraqi national has been arrested for allegedly killing two puppies by throwing them off his eighth floor apartment in upscale housing complex in Gurgaon, the police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the founder of an animal welfare NGO, filed a police complaint against the man. He said that Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain, 31, threw two puppies from his eighth floor apartment.

The man was arrested after police looked through the CCTV footage. He confessed to his crime after sustained interrogation, Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said.

The accused works as a guest attendant for foreigners who come to hospitals in Gurgaon for treatment, he added.