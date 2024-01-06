Viral Video: Cat Saves Dogs Life By Chasing Off Coyotes In US

Lane Dyer, the owner of both pets, expressed his admiration for Binx's valiant act.

A tiny Havanese pup in Edmond, North Dakota, is alive and well, thanks to the quick thinking of her family cat. On December 1st, the pup, named Oakley, was playing in the backyard when she was attacked by two coyotes.

The family's outdoor surveillance camera captured the dramatic rescue. The footage shows Oakley yelping in distress as the coyotes close in. Suddenly, the family's cat, Binx, comes charging out of the house and chases the coyotes away.

Lane Dyer, the homeowner, shared the video with different news organizations. He said that he had just let Oakley outside to do her business when he heard the commotion. "I ran outside and saw the coyotes attacking Oakley," Mr Dyer said. "I was so scared, but then I saw Binx chase them away."

"Oakley scampered in the house and ran upstairs," Mr Dyer said during a phone interview with Fox News Digital.

"She had been cut open on her chest and side and was bleeding profusely."

"She knew exactly what was going on-with no hesitation, she acted," Dyer said.

"And once she got on the ground, she made a lot of noise, hissed, and pounced at the coyotes."

He added, "Never in a million years would I have expected a cat to do that."

The story of Oakley and Binx has gone viral, with people all over the world praising the cat's bravery. Binx has even been dubbed "the Coyote Whisperer" on social media.