The police said that further investigations in the matter are still going on (Representational)

Five people were killed and seven more injured after being hit by a truck in Gurgaon in the early hours today, the police said.

The accident took place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Manesar, they said.

The deceased include a woman and a child, Bilaspur Station House Officer Inspector Jai Prakash said over the phone.

The official said the victims were yet to be identified.

"Further investigations were underway," he said.