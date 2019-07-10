Police Arrests 7 More In Congress Leader Vikas Chaudhary's Murder Case

7 more arrests made in Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary's murder case

Seven people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary murder case.

The police in its statement mentioned the names of those arrested - Dharamjit, Naveen, Amardeep, Sunil, Suraj, Atul and Saurabh.

Earlier, the Crime Branch of Haryana police had arrested four people in connection with this case that included the wife and servant of a gangster.

On June 27, Vikas Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad while he was travelling in his car. He was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

His killing led to widespread protests, with Congress demanding Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation over the increase in crime in the state.

