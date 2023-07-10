Gurugram Teen Stabbed To Death By Ex-Fiance After Engagement Called Off

The broad daylight murder took place in Gurugram this morning

A 23-year-old man stabbed his 19-year-old former fiance to death, days after their engagement was called off, in full public view in Gurugram this morning.

Shocking visuals caught on a CCTV camera show the man walking up to the woman, accompanied by another woman. They talk and the man stabs her repeatedly soon after as the other woman struggles to protect her. The victim then falls to the ground. Several people are seen in the video, but they flee as soon as the attack begins. The man, see covered in the woman's blood in the shocking visuals, has been arrested.

According to police, both the man and the woman are from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. The woman worked as a domestic help. The two were engaged four months back, but the engagement was called off days back. The man, police said, was upset over this.