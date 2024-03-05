Gurugram Cafe Manager Arrested After "Dry Ice" Made Customers Vomit Blood

Customers vomit blood after being served dry ice in Gurugram's Laforestta Cafe

The manager of a restaurant in Haryana's Gurugram has been arrested a day after visuals surfaced on social media showing five customers vomiting blood after consuming "mouth freshener", news agency ANI reported.

All the five were hospitalised. Two of them are in a critical condition. Initial investigation found they were given dry ice as mouth freshener at Laforestta Cafe.

Dry ice is the cooled and condensed form of the gas carbon dioxide, which can lead to cold burns and asphyxiation if consumed by accident.

#WATCH | Haryana: On Five people vomit blood allegedly after eating mouth freshener at Gurugram café, Surender Sheoran, ACP Manesar says, "On the night of the 3rd (March), we got information from the hospital that some people have been admitted here. Police reached the spot and...

"A case has been filed against the staff and the restaurant owner. The manager of the restaurant has been arrested. Further investigation is going on," Manesar police officer Surender Sheoran told ANI.

The customers in their police complaint said they first felt a burning sensation in their mouths and began to throw up. Soon, they were vomiting blood. Rinsing their mouths with water also didn't help.

Ankit Kumar, who was at Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90 with his wife and friends, in the police complaint said, "I showed the packet of mouth freshener to a doctor, who said it was dry ice. According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death."