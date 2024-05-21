Gurugram Bank Employee Opens Fake Accounts For Fraudsters To Meet Targets, Arrested

Five accused have been arrested in the same case, police said (Representational)

Police have arrested a deputy manager of a private sector bank from Mumbai who allegedly opened fake bank accounts for fraudsters to meet his targets, officials said.

The bank employee allegedly opened around five such fake accounts into which cyber fraudsters deposited lakhs, they said.

Yusuf Mohammad, a deputy manager of a private bank's Mumbai branch, was arrested on Monday.

"The cyber fraudsters had fraudulently transferred Rs 19 lakh to the bank account provided by the accused deputy manager to them. Till now, the accused has made available around five bank accounts to cyber thugs," said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cyber).

"So far five accused have been arrested in the same case. We have already arrested 12 bank employees involved with cyber thugs earlier. We are questioning the accused," Dewan said.

According to police, in November 10, 2022, a complaint was filed regarding cheating of about Rs 45 lakh by investments in the cryptocurrency market through a fake website. A case was registered on the matter at the Gurugram cyber crime (east) police station.

An investigation into the case by a team of cyber police led by Inspector Savit Kumar on Monday arrested Mohammad, a resident of Andheri, Mumbai in connection with the case.

During police interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that the accused that to achieve his target, he had opened a fake bank account and made it available to fraudsters, police added.

