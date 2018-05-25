Gurgaon Woman Alleges Rape By Man She Met On Facebook The woman told police she became friends with the accused, identified as Rahul, on the social networking site around one-and-a-half years ago.

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she has been raped multiple times by her 'Facebook friend', police said on Friday.



She told police she became friends with the accused, identified as Rahul, on the social networking site around one-and-a-half years ago.



"In April, the accused took me to his friend's house and raped me after mixing sedatives in a cold drink. He also a made nude video clip of mine and sexually assaulted me by blackmailing me against the clip," the woman said in her complaint.



The woman, hailing from Rewari district in Haryana, resides in Sector 5 in Gurgaon.



Police said Rahul, of Nangla Jat village in Palwal, met the woman several times in Gurgaon.



"We have registered a rape case against Rahul. The accused will be arrested soon," Ravinder Kumar, police PRO said.



