Domestic Helps Allowed To Work Under New Guidelines In Gurugram

"The entry of maids/house-helps will be allowed with restrictions," order said. (Representational)

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has issued guidelines for Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) applicable till July 31 during Unlock 2.

As per the guidelines, all residents will be allowed to enter and exit the gates of their sectors/colonies/condominiums/group housing societies for joining their workplaces.

The residents have to follow due precautions like thermal scanning, hand sanitization and social distancing.

Those who live in the containment zones or large outbreak regions, or those who have been tested positive for COVID-19 or kept in home quarantine by orders of district administration, are not allowed to go out.

Instructions related to night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am, except for medical emergencies and essential services will be followed by RWAs, said the guidelines.

"The entry of maids/house-helps will be allowed with restrictions, including mandatory use of face-mask, thermal scanning and hand sanitisation at the entrance gate. If the area of residence of maid or house-helps has been declared as containment zone or large outbreak region then their entry is not to be permitted by RWA: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram," reads the guidelines.

Walks in common areas and parks will be restricted by staggering the morning and evening times (between 5 am to 10 pm) on basis of odd-even house number scheme to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.

Playing of team games and group activities are not permitted.

Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for Unlock2 to allow more activities in areas outside the containment zones.