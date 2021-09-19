Gurgaon Ramps Up Surveillance, Testing As City Sees Rise In Dengue Cases

Gurgaon has reported 18 cases of dengue and two cases of malaria this season. (File)

Gurgaon has reported 18 cases of dengue and two cases of malaria this season. With the city witnessing an upsurge in vector borne-diseases, the district health officials have set up a 20-bed ward at the civil hospital to deal with the outbreak.

The district health department has also ramped up surveillance and testing as it expects an upsurge in fever cases.

Dengue cases have been detected so far in Jharsa, Wazirabad, Bhondsi among other areas.

The Haryana government has directed all civil surgeons to ensure testing for dengue and other vector borne-diseases.

"As you all are aware that dengue cases are on upsurge trend in Haryana. Surveillance is still found to be wanting towards sample drawing and testing for dengue/chikungunya, malaria and H1NI1," a note sent to civil surgeons by the Haryana government said.

Dr Virendra Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurgaon told NDTV that dengue cases have been on a rise this season.

"This season we are seeing an upsurge trend in dengue cases in Delhi, parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which is why we have ramped our surveillance and testing. The Haryana government has directed all civil surgeons to be alert and ensure proper testing. For the same purpose, a 20-bed ward for dengue cases has been set up at the civil hospital and a taskforce meeting will be held on Tuesday," he said.

Eleven states - Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana- have reported Serotype-II Dengue, which is associated with more cases and more complications than other forms of the disease.

The centre has asked the affected states to take steps for early detection of cases, start fever helplines and stock adequate testing kits, larvicides and medicines. It has also asked them to deploy rapid response teams for the prompt investigation to the "emerging challenge" of Serotype-II Dengue.