Downpour In Gurugram, Waterlogging At Over 25 Areas, Including Expressway

Waterlogging affects 25 areas in Gurgaon, including the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. (File Photo)

Continuous heavy rainfall for three hours, followed by intermittent showers for a couple more this morning led to severe water-logging in more than 25 areas in the city and traffic congestion at some places, including the expressway.

Rains started around 6 am in the city and police and Gurugram administration were present at key areas to remove excess water through pumps to help traffic movement.

The downpour caused water-logging in the service road of Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Narsinghpur, Basai road, Rajendra Park, Sector 52, Sector 55, Sector 56, Ardee City, Railway Road, Rajeev Chowk, Kadipur, Vatika Chowk, Delhi road, Sector-14, Udyog Vihar, Bajghera etc, among other areas.

However, traffic disruption was less as there were lower volume of vehicles on the roads due to Eid-ul-Adha.

The movement of vehicles was slow at the Narsinghpur stretch due to severe water-logging.

Gurugram Traffic Police also asked people to plan their commute in view of the rain in a Twitter post.

"Water-logging has been reported in Udyog Vihar. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," the traffic police tweeted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Virender Vij said there was no traffic snarl due to rains and cops have been deployed to manage the traffic.

