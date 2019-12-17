Gurgaon Man Sentenced To Life For Rape, Murder Of 3-Year-Old Girl

The incident took place on September 6, 2016 when the man took the girl outside the house, police said

A district court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and killing a three-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.

The court on Monday sentenced Mohammed Anwar, 31, to life imprisonment for the girl's murder and 20 years for rape under the POCSO Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. The incident took place on September 6, 2016 when Anwar took the girl outside the house, police said.

According to the girl's father, Anwar had been working at his residence only for 15 days and he did not return after the incident.

"A complaint was registered at the Civil Lines Police station," Gurgaon Police official said.

During investigation, the girl was found strangled in Delhi's Shakarpur area, he said, adding that the postmortem report confirmed she was sexually assaulted.

"Anwar was arrested from his hideout on September 9, 2016 following a tip-off and he confessed to his crime," the officer added.