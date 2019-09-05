Assam Woman 'Stripped, Beaten' In Gurgaon Police Lockup, Claims Husband

The incident prompted the Gurgaon police commissioner to order a departmental inquiry (Representational)

A woman was allegedly stripped and beaten up in the lockup of a Gurgaon police station, police said on Wednesday.

The incident prompted the Gurgaon police commissioner to order a departmental inquiry and send four personnel, including the DLF Phase 1 Station House Officer, to the police lines, they added.

The 30-year-old woman from Assam, who worked as a domestic help in a bungalow in Gurgaon's upscale DLF Phase 1 area, was taken to the police station on Tuesday after her employers accused her of theft, the police said.

"The investigating officer, (ASI) Madhubala, called her to the police station. When she reached the police station, she was taken to a room, stripped and beaten up brutally with belts and batons. They forced her to confess to a crime that she did not commit," the husband of the woman said.

The woman and her husband alleged that the police hit her in her private parts.

A group of people from the north-east staged a protest outside the office of Gurgaon Police Commissioner Mohammad Akil on Wednesday, which prompted the officer to order a departmental enquiry against the four accused policemen and send them to the police lines.

"We received a complaint against the police personnel of DLF Phase 1 and accordingly, sent them to the lines. The accused officers are SHO Sawit Kumar, ASI Madhubala, HC Anil Kumar and woman constable Kavita," Subhash Bokan, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gurgaon Police, said.

He added that the new SHO would look into the allegation levelled against the policemen.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.