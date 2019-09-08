Gurgaon Court Sentences 3 To Life In Jail For Rape, Murder Of Dancer

The convicts indulged in unnatural sex with the woman after her death. (Representational)

The district court in Gurgaon sentenced three persons to life in jail for the gang rape and murder of a bar dancer.

The crime had taken place on February 23, 2016, at Chakkharpur village when the convicts, identified as Vipin (20), his brother Nitiesh Kumar (20), residents of Pataudi; and their friend Monu (24), a resident of Raisina village, in a drunk condition raped the victim before killing her at a rented accommodation.

"They assaulted the woman when she resisted their attempts. They also indulged in unnatural sex with the woman after her death," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

Their crime was reported to police when Tejpal, landlord of the house where Vipin and Nitiesh lived, saw the body of the victim, he added.

"It was found that the victim was a friend of the convicts. She worked as a dancer in a night club. She bore their expenses," he said.

When she stopped bearing their expenses, the convicts planned to rape and kill her, he added.

They were awarded 20 years in jail and Rs 50,000 fine.

