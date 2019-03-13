Gurgaon Court Awards 10 Years Jail To Man For Sexually Assaulting Girl

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Mithlesh Chaudhary who was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Gurgaon | | Updated: March 13, 2019
Gurgaon: 

A man was awarded 10 years imprisonment by a court for sexually assaulting a girl three years ago, a police official said on Tuesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Mithlesh Chaudhary who was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"A case was registered against Mithlesh Chaudhary in 2016 at the Sadar Police Station. He was later arrested," Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

A charge sheet was also submitted before the court in this connection.

