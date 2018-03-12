Directors Of 7 Firms Booked For 'Get Rich Quick' Fraud Worth Rs 300 Crore The total fraud could be as high as Rs 300 crore, police said, adding one of the directors, Sanjay Mewada, has been arrested

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said several First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed across the country Gurgaon: The directors of seven firms have been booked for allegedly cheating people by promising to double the returns on their investments, Gurgaon police said today. The total fraud could be as high as Rs 300 crore, police said, adding the accused ran the "get rich quick" racket across the country.



One of the directors, Sanjay Mewada, has been arrested, police officer Ravinder Kumar told news agency IANS. "Sanjay Mewada was arrested by Gurgaon police in Bhopal. He was taken to court on Monday and sent to seven-day police remand. We are interrogating him. The rest of the accused will be arrested soon," the officer added.



The companies where the accused have been working are Shree Ram Real Estate, Business Solution Ltd, Ananya Group of Companies, Herbal Fleet, Sai Ram Buildtech, Shree Ram Multi Private Ltd and Samariya Group, police said.



"A case was filed against unknown people for fraud and cheating with city police station in August 2017 based on a complaint by Dr Chandar Pal Saini, a resident of Haryana's Faridabad," Mr Kumar said.



He said the case was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing and after a thorough probe, a case was filed against Deepak Kumar and Hansraj from Gurgaon's Sohna, Rajesh Kumar from Manesar; Mohsin Hussain, Talib Hussain and Mushid Khan from Haryana's Nuh district, and Ashwinder Singh from Karoli in Rajasthan.



Mr Kumar said more First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed across the country against these companies.



With inputs from IANS





The directors of seven firms have been booked for allegedly cheating people by promising to double the returns on their investments, Gurgaon police said today. The total fraud could be as high as Rs 300 crore, police said, adding the accused ran the "get rich quick" racket across the country.One of the directors, Sanjay Mewada, has been arrested, police officer Ravinder Kumar told news agency IANS. "Sanjay Mewada was arrested by Gurgaon police in Bhopal. He was taken to court on Monday and sent to seven-day police remand. We are interrogating him. The rest of the accused will be arrested soon," the officer added.The companies where the accused have been working are Shree Ram Real Estate, Business Solution Ltd, Ananya Group of Companies, Herbal Fleet, Sai Ram Buildtech, Shree Ram Multi Private Ltd and Samariya Group, police said."A case was filed against unknown people for fraud and cheating with city police station in August 2017 based on a complaint by Dr Chandar Pal Saini, a resident of Haryana's Faridabad," Mr Kumar said.He said the case was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing and after a thorough probe, a case was filed against Deepak Kumar and Hansraj from Gurgaon's Sohna, Rajesh Kumar from Manesar; Mohsin Hussain, Talib Hussain and Mushid Khan from Haryana's Nuh district, and Ashwinder Singh from Karoli in Rajasthan. Mr Kumar said more First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed across the country against these companies.