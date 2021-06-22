Gurgaon Vaccinates Record 1.04 Lakh People In A Day In Mega Drive

As per officials, at least 10 lakh people in Gurgaon have been vaccinated so far.

A record 1,04,178 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Gurgaon on Monday. So far, 98,203 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 5,975 have been fully vaccinated.

"If we get ample amount of vaccine, at this rate, we will be able to vaccinate entire Gurugram, hopefully, in the next two months," Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav told NDTV.

Arrangements were made for 250 vaccines at each government site and 500 vaccines at each drive-through facility. That's how a target of vaccinating 50,000 people and more was achieved.

On Monday, as part of the new vaccination policy rollout, Gurgain initially aimed at vaccinating 30,000 people by organising vaccine drives across locations. At Rajiv Chowk, there were at least 300 people in line - mostly auto drivers and labourers who were able to receive their first jab of Covishield vaccine. A similar drive was set up at Shri Ram School Aravali.

Haryana had aimed at vaccinating 2.5 lakh people on Monday.

By 2 pm on Monday, Gurgaon had crossed 50,000 vaccinations, as per data shared by the health department. The same evening, the city officially reported crossing one lakh vaccination, its highest ever in a day. The last time it had reported a single-day high was in February, with 31,900 vaccinations.

Gurgaon has been reporting a decline in its daily Covid cases, with active cases now below the 300-mark. On Monday, the city reported eight Covid cases and two Covid deaths.

