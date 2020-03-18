Watch: Italy-Style Singing At Gurgaon Balconies To Beat Coronavirus Blues

Gurgaon residents standing in their balconies could be seen singing and clapping.

Residents of an apartment complex in Gurgaon near Delhi took a page out of the Italians as they tried to beat coronavirus blues by taking to their balconies and singing in unison.

The residents were seen singing the cult song, "Hum Honge Kamyaab (We shall overcome)", and chanting the Gayatri Mantra on Tuesday.

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in the country in a week that is seen as crucial, there have been little neighborly interactions at DLF Hamilton Court in Gurgaon's Sector 28 since the last couple of days as residents are staying indoors as much as possible to avoid the infection.

In a video, residents standing in their balconies, mostly women, could be seen singing and clapping.

"Our resident WhatsApp groups have more than a hundred members and there have been so many negative messages on such groups about coronavirus. That was really making the whole atmosphere negative," Archana Gupta told NDTV. It was Ms Gupta who was seen singing into a mic, standing downstairs as she led the other residents on their balconies.

"People in Italy sang despite such trying times. Why don't we get inspired by the Italians and we also sing," she said.

Many people in Italy are beating the social isolation imposed by the country's coronavirus lockdown by taking to their windows and singing in unison, with videos of the phenomenon racking up thousands of views online.

The residents of the Gurgaon apartment complex, which has around 265 flats, cancelled Holi celebrations as well as their annual event in April.

"With this initiative, the whole vibe changed. It was beautiful," Isha Bhandari, another resident, said.

"The atmosphere became so magical even in such an adversity," Saroj Saini who lives in the same complex said.