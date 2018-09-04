Construction Of Elevated Road On Gurgaon-Alwar Highway Begins This Month

The 8-kilometre Rajiv Chowk-Badshahpur stretch on the Gurgaon-Alwar road remains congested

Haryana Public Works Department minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Monday that the construction work on the 5-km elevated flyover on Gurgaon-Alwar national highway will begin from September 21.

He added that the cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1,255 crore and will be completed in 11 months before Haryana assembly election due next year.

The 8-kilometre Rajiv Chowk-Badshahpur stretch on the Gurgaon-Alwar road remains congested.

Many BPO centres, shopping malls and upscale condominiums like Vatika City, Uniworld Garden, Nirvana Country, Parsvanath Green Ville, Tatvam Villa and Malibu Towne fall on the stretch.

"The stretch between Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur remains highly clogged due to massive volumes of traffic and there was an urgent requirement to construct a flyover," Mr Singh said.

The Public Works Department minister said the elevated flyover will be constructed under the supervision of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).