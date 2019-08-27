Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's Gurgaon Hotel Listed As 'Benami' Asset

Kuldeep Bishnoi's Gurgaon hotel worth Rs 150 crore attached by I-T department as "benami" asset

A hotel worth Rs 150 crore in a prime business space in Gurgaon has been attached by the Income-tax department as a "benami" asset of Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his brother, official sources said today.

They told news agency Press Trust of India that the Delhi benami prohibition unit of the department has issued an order for attachment of the hotel property.

The order has been issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, they said.

The department had conducted extensive searches against Mr Bishnoi and his family in July this year on charges of tax evasion.



