CNG Car Explodes Near Firecracker Warehouse In Gurugram, 1 Killed

A fire then broke out in the warehouse, which was brought under control. The Haryana Police said they are investigating the incident.

Gurgaon | | Updated: April 15, 2019 08:32 IST
The explosion of the CNG car killed a person and injured five


Gurugram: 

A person was killed and five were injured after a CNG-powered car exploded near a firecracker warehouse at Kadipur Industrial Area in Gurugram on Sunday night.

A fire then broke out in the warehouse, which was brought under control. The Haryana Police said they are investigating the incident.



