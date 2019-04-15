CNG Car Explodes Near Firecracker Warehouse In Gurugram, 1 Killed

The explosion of the CNG car killed a person and injured five

A person was killed and five were injured after a CNG-powered car exploded near a firecracker warehouse at Kadipur Industrial Area in Gurugram on Sunday night.

A fire then broke out in the warehouse, which was brought under control. The Haryana Police said they are investigating the incident.

