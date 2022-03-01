Three Murders In One Night At Gurgaon Fuel Pump, CCTVs Were Turned Off

With this incident, five people have been murdered in Gurgaon over three days

Three people were stabbed to death at a CNG pump on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway early yesterday morning. With this incident, five people have been murdered in Gurgaon over the past three days.

Police have said CCTV cameras at the Sector 31 CNG pump were deactivated shortly before the crime and no cash has gone missing, indicating that the attackers knew the area well and that the crime could be a fallout of an old enmity.

Around 3 am yesterday, a man bleeding from knife injuries stumbled to the petrol pump next to the CNG pump and collapsed there, police said. When police rushed to the CNG pump, they found two more bodies in a room, its walls covered in blood stains. The bodies had severe injury marks, indicating that the victims were repeatedly stabbed.

Senior police officers, including Gurgaon Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, visited the spot after the horrifying incident and a search has been launched to track down those behind it.

The victims have been identified as petrol pump manager Pushpendra, operator Bhupendra Kumar and filler Naresh Kumar.

Bhupendra Kumar's brother said they received a phone call early in the morning and rushed to the petrol pump, where they found him dead. "Police are not telling us anything, we have no idea how this happened," he said.

Senior police officer Vijender Vij said, "We have spoken to the petrol pump owner and it appears that no cash was looted. But we are looking into all angles."

The triple murder comes days after two brothers were shot dead in broad daylight in Pataudi subdivision of Gurgaon.