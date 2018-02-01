Armed Men Try To Break Into Haryana Jail In Attempt To Murder Senior Officer The jail warden, however, swiftly alerted other security officers through intercom, following which the criminals escaped in their SUVs, a police officer said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Armed criminals tried to enter the jail's inner campus in Bhondsi, Haryana (representational) Gurgaon: Over a dozen armed criminals forcefully entered the Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon early Wednesday in a bid to kill the superintendent of police over his crack down on criminal activities in the area, police said.



The incident took place at around 2.30 am when the accused, including a woman, came in three vehicles and tried to enter the jail's inner campus on the pretext of an urgent meet with Jai Kishan Chillar, the superintendent of police (prison).



A CRPF personnel advised them to talk to Mr Chillar over phone, but the accused said they forgot to carry their mobile phones.



Suspecting their behaviour, the warden asked them to come next day as Mr Chillar was sleeping. The accused then offered money to enter the jail premises. When the permission was not granted, they pulled out their pistols and forced the warden to remove the barricades.



The jail warden, however, swiftly alerted other security officers through intercom, following which the criminals escaped in their SUVs, a police officer said.



Asked about the reason behind such an intrusion, Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon police PRO, told news agency PTI that Jai Kishan Chillar was responsible for checking many illegal activities after taking charge of the prison, following which some criminals threatened him with dire consequences.



A case under various sections has been registered against unknown persons. Efforts are on to identify them, the officer added.





Over a dozen armed criminals forcefully entered the Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon early Wednesday in a bid to kill the superintendent of police over his crack down on criminal activities in the area, police said.The incident took place at around 2.30 am when the accused, including a woman, came in three vehicles and tried to enter the jail's inner campus on the pretext of an urgent meet with Jai Kishan Chillar, the superintendent of police (prison).A CRPF personnel advised them to talk to Mr Chillar over phone, but the accused said they forgot to carry their mobile phones.Suspecting their behaviour, the warden asked them to come next day as Mr Chillar was sleeping. The accused then offered money to enter the jail premises. When the permission was not granted, they pulled out their pistols and forced the warden to remove the barricades.The jail warden, however, swiftly alerted other security officers through intercom, following which the criminals escaped in their SUVs, a police officer said. Asked about the reason behind such an intrusion, Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon police PRO, told news agency PTI that Jai Kishan Chillar was responsible for checking many illegal activities after taking charge of the prison, following which some criminals threatened him with dire consequences.A case under various sections has been registered against unknown persons. Efforts are on to identify them, the officer added.