98-Year-Old Iraqi Man Undergoes Heart Surgery At Gurgaon Hospital

A team of cardiac surgeons, led by Dr. Naresh Trehan, performed a full coronary artery bypass surgery on Saeed, believed to be the oldest person to have undergone a bypass surgery.

Gurgaon | | Updated: November 10, 2018 21:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
98-Year-Old Iraqi Man Undergoes Heart Surgery At Gurgaon Hospital

A 98-year-old man from Iraq underwent a bypass surgery at the Medanta hospital. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 98-year-old man from Iraq underwent a bypass surgery at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, a statement said on Saturday.

A team of cardiac surgeons, led by Dr. Naresh Trehan, performed a full coronary artery bypass surgery on Saeed, believed to be the oldest person to have undergone a bypass surgery. 

Mr Trehan is the Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta hospital. 

"This was a case of blocked blood vessels complicated by the patient's advanced age. Four bypasses were done to reroute the blood around the blockages. The patient is perfectly healthy and has returned to his country," Mr Trehan said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Iraq Man SurgeryHeart Surgery

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveGoogle DoodleTipu Sultan JayantiChhattisgarh Assembly ElectionsTipu Sultan ProtestKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds

................................ Advertisement ................................