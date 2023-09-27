5 Arrested Including Cop, Lawyer For Grabbing NRI's Land Worth Rs 40 Crore

All five were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody, said police. (Representational)

The Gurugram Police has arrested five people including a lawyer and an assistant sub-inspector in connection with the grabbing of an NRI's land worth Rs 40 crore through fake General Power of Attorney, an officer said Wednesday.

According to police, the accused got an NRI's land worth Rs 40 crore in their name forging papers, showing that they had bought it for Rs 6.6 crore.

At the complaint of one Puran Manchanda, an FIR was registered at Badshahpur Police Station and an SIT was formed to investigate it.

The SIT after investigation arrested one Subhash Chand and his nephew, Advocate Toni Yadav, both residents of Todapur village near Pataudi, Sanjay Goswami, a record keeper at Kalkaji Tehsil in Delhi, Bheem Singh Rathi, a resident of Surya Vihar in Gurugram, and ASI Pradeep of Gurugram Police.

According to police, Subhash Chand and Toni Yadav were arrested on September 19, Sanjay Goswami on September 20, Bheem Singh Rathi on September 26, and ASI Pradeep on Wednesday. Pradeep is accused of taking bribe to help the accused.

All five were produced in a city court Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, said police.

According to police investigation, Subhash Chand knew that the land belonged to an NRI who stays abroad most of the time.

With a view to appropriate the land, Subhash Chand hatched a conspiracy and roped in his nephew Tony Yadav.

According to his plan, Subhash Chand first obtained fake land title, mutation, and sale deed for the land.

Tony had a source in Sanjay Goswami, a temporary employee in the record room of Kalkaji Tehsil, who gave him the real estate book of year 1996 to replace any General Power of Attorney with the fake one.

According to police, Sanjay was paid Rs 5 lakh for the job.

In the fake GPA, a person named Major PK Mehta was made a witness, who died in a helicopter crash in 2001. The second witness was a lawyer named Sandeep, whose signature was forged by Tony.

On the basis of the forged documents, about 1.9 acre land belonging to the NRI was transferred to a person named Vinod, police said.

The accused claimed in the fake papers that the land was bought for Rs 6.6 crore.

During the investigation, ASI Pradeep, posted in the Economic Offences Wing, was found to be taking money from the accused, and was arrested, police said.

"Gurugram Police works on a policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption. Therefore, if any police employee or officer is found involved in any manner, strict action will be taken against him promptly," said Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora.

